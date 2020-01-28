Hyatt to boost presence in Americas

Hyatt Hotels (H +1.5% ) plans to grow its Americas brand portfolio by another 50 full service and select service hotels this year. Another 140 additional hotels are slated to be added to the hotel pipeline by 2022.

The hotel operator says the openings will fuel Hyatt's regional brand presence by 33% from its current Americas portfolio. The Americas region is called a top priority for Hyatt and prospective developers due to business demand in several strong regional markets like California, Texas, New York, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Press Release