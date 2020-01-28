T. Rowe Price Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.