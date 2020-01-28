Microsoft Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.68B (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.

