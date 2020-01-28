A. O. Smith +3% post Q4 results, provides FY20 Outlook

A. O. Smith (AOS +3.3% ) reported Q4 revenue of $750.9M, a decline of 7.6% Y/Y; with North America sales at $523.1M (+0.2% Y/Y) and Rest of the World sales at $234.3M (-21% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 220 bps to 39.3%.

North America segment earnings were $128.4M (+0.6% Y/Y), and margin of 24.5% (flat).

Rest of the World segment earnings were $1.5M (-96.2% Y/Y), reflecting unfavorable impact to profits from lower China sales, a higher mix of lower margin products, and charges in China; and margin of 0.6% down 1,270 bps .

SG&A expenses were $179.9M (-3.3% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 23.9% up by 105 bps.

During FY19 Company repurchased ~6.1M shares of common stock for a total of $287.7M.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $456.2M, compared to $448.9M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: Sales growth +4.5% to +5.5%; EPS $2.40 - $2.50; Operating cash flow $475M - $500M; Capex ~$80M; and effective tax rate 21.5% - 22%. North America segment margin 23.25% - 24.35% and Rest of the World ~5%.

