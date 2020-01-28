Analysts fret over Sprint mix even with Q3 bright spots

Sprint (S +1.3% ) is rebounding along with the broader market today, a day after it fell 4.1% following a miss on its Q3 revenues.

Analysts are picking out bright spots in the report, though many agree that near-term outcomes for the company are somewhat out of its hands amid the trial to block the company's merger with T-Mobile (TMUS +1.6% ).

SunTrust has cut its target to $5 from $5.50, and while it notes Q3 net adds might look positive at first, the beat largely came from strength in the (lower ARPU) connected devices and churn is still elevated.

Chasing lower-value postpaid subs will keep causing mix problems, it says, and while the company's in wait-and-see mode as it awaits a judge's verdict, it favors buying T-Mobile - as even if the deal isn't thwarted, the exchange ratio might be altered.

KeyBanc's Brandon Nispel thinks the chance of merger approval is an even 50/50 - and if the deal falls apart, shares should fall to their bear case value of $2/share. He also believes Sprint would undergo a significant reorg and try to finance the business through spectrum securitization.