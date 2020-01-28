State Street Global Advisors to vote proxies based on ESG factors

State Street (STT +1.6% ) Global Advisors says it's "prepared to use our proxy voting power to ensure companies are identifying material ESG (environmental, social, and governance) issues and incorporating the implications into their long-term strategy."

Starting this proxy season SSGA will take "appropriate voting action" against board members at companies in the S&P 500, FTSE 350, ASX 100, TOPIX 100, DAC 30, and CAC 40 that "are laggards based on their R-Factor scores and cannot articulate how they plan to improve their score," writes SSGA CEO Cyrus Taraporevala.

In the past year, State Street launched the R-Factor scoring system to measure the performance of a company's business operations and governance as it relates to financially material and sector-specific ESG issues.

Beginning in 2022, SSGA will expand its voting action to include those companies that consistently underperform their peers on R-Factor score for multiple years.

SSGA says fewer than 25% of companies that it has evaluated have meaningfully identified, incorporated and disclosed ESG issues into their strategies.

Environmental and social issues are gaining more attention in the financial sector as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink contends that ignoring sustainability risks will make capital more expensive and Goldman demands diversity on the boards of companies that want it to underwrite IPOs.