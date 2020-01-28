Aemetis wins $14M in energy efficiency grants

Aemetis (AMTX +22.5% ) advances on news it was awarded two grants from the California Energy Commission for a combined $14M to implement upgrades that would reduce natural gas use, lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the carbon intensity of fuel grade ethanol produced at its Keyes plant.

Aemetis expects cost reductions and revenue increases associated with the upgrades will improve operating cash flow of the Keyes plant by $13M each year.

The company plans to install a 1.56 MW photovoltaic micro grid solar array with integrated battery energy storage and an AI-driven power distribution control system, which it believes will significantly reduce the natural gas currently used in generating onsite electricity.