Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$4.67 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.02B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward.