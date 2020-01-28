Mellanox Technologies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.35M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.