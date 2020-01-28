Trump proposes Palestinian state, settlement freeze in peace plan

President Trump proposes the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem and a four-year freeze on new Israeli settlements.

"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides," Trump said at a White House event.

The plan depends on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing.

Under the proposal, the U.S. would recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank.

U.S. officials were bracing for initial skepticism from Palestine but hope that over time they'll agree to talks, Reuters reports.

The Israeli shekel rises 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

