Axis Capital Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+110.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.78M (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AXS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.