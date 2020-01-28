Allegiant Travel Company Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.82 (+49.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $458.54M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.