CACI International Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+16.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.