LVMH posts strong organic sales growth

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) reports organic sales rose 8.0% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a gain of 8.7%.

Organic sales were up 15% for the fashion & leather goods business and 12% for perfumes & cosmetics. The watches & jewelry business saw a modest 1% increase in organic sales.

LVMH outlook: "In an uncertain geopolitical context, LVMH is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2020. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on developing its brands by continuing to build on strong innovation and investments as well as a constant quest for quality in their products and their distribution."