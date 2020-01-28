Peak Permian output is approaching faster than expected - Bloomberg

With the current rig count flat at 400 units and average new production per rig at 810 bbl/day, Permian Basin production will peak in February 2021, then will start to fall at an accelerating rate as the burden of legacy well declines continues to grow, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

If the rig count falls by just 10 more units by this April, the peak would occur this year, the report says.

Permian production has continued to grow in recent months despite a drop in the number of rigs drilling in the basin, which fell by 17% last year, according to the Energy Information Administration, but that cannot continue, due to the rapid drop in output from shale deposits once a well is brought into use; production from new wells must more than offset the declines from a growing number of older wells for overall output to grow.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL