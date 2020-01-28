Comerica names new retail bank head

Comerica (CMA +1% ) names Cassandra M. McKinney executive vice president, Retail Bank, effective April 1, succeeding Michael J. Aust who plans to retire on May 1.

From April 1 to May 1, Aust will remain an EVP at Comerica.

McKinney, who is currently senior vice president, Retail Delivery and Strategic Services, joined Comerica in 2005 as SVP and retail director of product and sales management.

Before her tenure at Comerica, McKinney held roles of increasing responsibility at Bank of America and at IBM.