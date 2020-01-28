Stanley Black & Decker Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.79B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.