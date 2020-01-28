Align Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $646.75M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.