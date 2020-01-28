Airlines react to coronavirus impact

United Airlines (UAL -0.1%) says it will suspend some flights to China during the first week of February due to a large drop in demand.
United is the U.S. airline with the most daily flights to China, but it's likely that other carriers will take similar measures.
Airline stocks are mostly higher today on a more favorable outlook for the length of time the coronavirus outbreak will be a factor, including notable gains for Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.4%) and American Airlines (AAL +2.3%). Across the Pacific, China Eastern Airlines (CEA +1.5%) and China Southern Airlines (ZNH +1.5%) are recovering a bit. Both airlines have canceled a large number of flights.