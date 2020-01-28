New York Community Bancorp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.85M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.