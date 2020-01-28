Extreme Networks Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.18M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.