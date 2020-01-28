Knight-Swift Transportation Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.