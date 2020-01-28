CGI Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (-19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.