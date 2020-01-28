AllianceBernstein boosts loan exposure - Bloomberg

AllianceBernstein (AB +0.5% ) is increasing exposure to leveraged loans, as they offer more "rational pricing," Gershon Distenfeld, the firm's co-head of fixed income, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Leveraged loans make up ~10% of some of the firm's high-yield portfolios, the highest level in 10 years in some cases.

The company had been skeptical of the loan market as investors poured money in, and increased prices too much relative to rising risk. Prices fell for much of last year, though.

The firm could bring exposure up to 25% if loans start to look cheaper relative to high-yield bonds, Distenfeld said.