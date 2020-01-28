Santander Consumer Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-36.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, sc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.