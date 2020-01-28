MarketAxess Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.67M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.