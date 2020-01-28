Evercore Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.15M (-25.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.