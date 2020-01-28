CommVault Systems Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.72M (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.