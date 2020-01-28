Deutsche Bank to delay 2019 bonuses - New York Post

Not only is Deutsche Bank (DB +1.2% ) cutting its bonus pool, it's delaying them until April 1 from the usual Jan. 1, the New York Post reports, citing a memo written by CEO Christian Sewing.

And it's delaying 2020 raises.

“For the bank to be competitive and meet its goals for sustainable returns to shareholders it is vital that we further manage costs in a disciplined manner,” Sewing said in the memo. “This also relates to compensation.”

Deutsche Bank is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on Thursday.

