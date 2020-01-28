What to watch in Apple's Q1

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report Q1 results after the bell. The Street expects $88.38B in revenue and $4.54 EPS.

Consensus revenue estimates: iPhone, $51.38B; iPad, $6.73B; Mac, $7.18B; Wearables, Home and Accessories, $9.89B.

Expected Q2 outlook: Revenue, $62.47B; Gross margin, 38.3%; Operating expenses, $9.31B.

Apple heads into the quarter with analysts largely bullish on the stronger than expected iPhone 11 sales and the potential tailwinds from this fall's 5G models. Wearables have also seen strength, driven by AirPods demand. Some analysts consider these positives as already baked into the valuation.