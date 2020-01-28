Carlyle Group commits $100M to new solar initiative - Bloomberg

Carlyle Group (CG +1.4% ) is teaming up with Alchemy Renewable Energy to develop, buy, finance, and operate solar projects in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

The partnership will focus on projects of 5MW-80MW, said Pooja Goyal, head of Carlyle's renewable and sustainable energy team and co-head of its infrastructure group.

"There's a lot of opportunity when it comes to smaller renewable-energy projects," she said, noting that that end of the market is "very fragmented."

Alchemy is backed by Monarch Private Capital, which has placed more than $1.5B of tax credits since 2005.