Stocks hold onto gains as focus shifts to earnings, economy

Rebounding from yesterday's selloff, U.S. stocks hold onto gains as investors push aside coronavirus fears and focus on earnings reports and economic data.

The Nasdaq gains 1.5% , the S&P 500 advances 1.1% , and the Dow rises 0.8% in midafternoon trading.

The 10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield 4 basis points to 1.65%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, subsides 11% to 16.15; on Monday it touched 19.02.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $53.40 per barrel; gold slips 0.4% to $1,570.50 per ounce.

Information technology ( +1.7% ), communication services ( +1.3% ), and financials ( +1.3% ) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors, while the more defensive utilities ( +0.1% ) and real estate ( +0.3% ) sectors lag the broader market.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.8% , and the FTSE 100 and DAX ended the session up 0.9% .