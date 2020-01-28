Tesla Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.05B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.

