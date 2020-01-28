Facebook Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.9B (+23.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 24 downward.