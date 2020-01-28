What to watch in AMD's Q4 report

AMD (AMD +2.3% ) will report Q4 results after the bell. The Street expects $2.11B in revenue and $0.31 EPS.

Consensus revenue estimates: Computing and Graphics, $1.50B; Enterprise Embedded and Semi Custom, $603.8M.

For Computing and Graphics, AMD forecast sequential PC CPU sales. The segment has been driven by strength in Ryzen desktop PCs.

Enterprise Embedded could show strength in server CPU sales. Last quarter, AMD guided strong double-digit percentage growth sequentially for server CPUs. Last week, Intel reported strength in its own server products.

Gross margin consensus is 44%.

The expected Q1 outlook: $1.86B in revenue and 44.1% gross margin.

The expected FY20 outlook has $8.62B in revenue.