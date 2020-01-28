Canada minister hints at potential delay in Teck oil sands project

Canada's government possibly could delay a decision on whether to approve Teck Resources' (TECK +1.8% ) Frontier oil sands project in Alberta, the Environment Minister Wilkinson indicates, a sign it could push back the contentious decision.

"Obviously this government has made commitments with respect to addressing greenhouse gas emissions and we would have to ensure that they fit within that context," the minister says.

The government has been expected to decide by the end of February if Teck can build the C$20.6B (US$15.7B) mine, which would be capable of eventually producing 260K bbl/day of crude oil.

A federal-provincial review last summer determined Frontier would be in the public interest, even though it may harm the environment and Indigenous people, and Alberta premier Kenney says there is no further reason to delay the project.