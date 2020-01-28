PG&E upgraded at Mizuho as Kincade Fire costs look manageable

PG&E (PCG +5.9% ) appears headed for a fourth straight gain, as Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $22 price target, reflecting an increased likelihood that the utility will emerge from bankruptcy by the end of June.

If PG&E does exit by June 30, any future wildfire costs should be partly covered by the $21B state wildfire fund created by California state law AB-1054, passed last year.

One reason for Mizuho's optimism is that the damages from last October's Kincade Fire are shaping up as a relatively mild $700M after insurance, a sum that likely would not derail the company's deals to settle the costs of 2017-18 wildfires.

For those fires, PG&E agreed to pay $11B to cover insured damages, $13.5B to cover uninsured damages, and $1B to compensate state and local governments for fire costs.

PCG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.