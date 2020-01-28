Foxconn doesn't expect coronavirus impact

Apple manufacturer Hon Hai/Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) says the coronavirus outbreak won't impact its manufacturing timelines or close its factories.

Foxconn statement: "Foxconn is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices to all aspects of our operations in the affected markets. Our facilities in China are following holiday schedules and will continue to do so until all businesses have resumed standard operating hours."

The Chinese government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday to encourage people to stay home and avoid further spreading the virus.

Investors and analysts will be watching Apple's earnings report after the bell for any mention of the virus and its potential impact.