Gold eases off six-year highs as equities regain favor for now

Gold prices pull back slightly from more than six-year highs, as investor worries over the spread of China's coronavirus eased a bit.

February Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) settled -0.5% at $1,569.80/oz. after yesterday posting the highest close for a most-active contract since April 2013, while March silver closed -3.3% to $17.458/oz.

"Fears over the Wuhan virus have driven the rally [in gold], but it appears that investors much prefer the safety of high-grade government bonds to the yellow metal," says OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Upbeat economic data on U.S. consumer confidence and durable goods orders also pressured safe-haven demand for gold.

But shares of several precious metals miners have suffered an outsized beating in today's trade: HL -8.9% , HMY -7.4% , CDE -6.1% , AU -5.4% , GFI -5% , AUY -4.6% , AEM -3.3% , GOLD -2.9% , KGC -1.8% , RGLD -1.7% .

