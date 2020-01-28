Federal debt as percentage of GDP seen at 98% in 2030, CBO says

Federal debt held by the public is projected to balloon to 98% of the U.S. gross domestic product in 2030, its highest percentage since 1946, vs. 81% in 2020, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office.

By 2050, debt would be 180% of GDP, far higher than it's ever been.

Projects federal budget deficit at $1.0T in 2020 and averaging $1.3T between 2021 and 2030. CBO's estimate of the deficit for 2020 is $8B higher than its previous projection issued in August 2019.

Sees inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 2.2% this year, largely on continued strong consumer spending and a resurgence in business fixed income. From 2021 to 2030, the CBO sees output growing at an average annual rate of 1.7%, roughly the same as potential growth.

Output is projected to exceed the economy's maximum sustainable output this year to a greater degree than in recent years, leading to higher inflation and interest rates.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT, TBF, SPTL