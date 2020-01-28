Calfrac Well Services sees wider Q4 loss, weaker revenue

Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) trades nearly 3% higher in Toronto despite saying it expects to report a pre-tax loss of $69M-$74M for the December quarter on $310M-$325M in revenues.

In the year-ago period, Calfrac posted a $3.5M net loss on $499M in revenue.

Calfrac announced two weeks ago its planned 2020 capital budget of ~$100M would be used mainly to maintain equipment, not buy new gear; its 2019 capital budget came in near $140M.

The company has cut staff and is marketing fewer of its pressure pumping crews due to the low-demand, low-price environment.