InterXion now expects formal Digital Realty offer

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) says in an update to its Digital Realty (DLR +0.7% ) deal that regulators have approved the S4 offering document, and Digital Realty is now preparing to launch a formal offer.

That will come via tender offer, InterXion says.

The next step in the deal is for both companies to hold special shareholder meetings, currently scheduled for Feb. 27.

InterXion expects the closing process to take another four to six months, with closing taking place near the end of Q2.