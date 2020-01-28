Conatus to merge with Histogen

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) and privately held Histogen have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Conatus shareholders will own ~26% of the combined company while Histogen investors will own ~74%.

The new organization will do business as Histogen and will trade under a new ticker. The tie-up should be finalized by the end of next quarter.

Histogen is a regenerative medicine firm. Lead candidate is HST 001, an injectable Hair Stimulating Complex for hair regrowth.

The companies will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the combination.