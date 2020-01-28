Mosaic to indefinitely idle Colonsay mine, writing off $530M in Q4

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) says it will keep its Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan idled for the foreseeable future, to be placed on care and maintenance.

The company says the ramping up of Esterhazy K3 production combined with continued weak demand in North America has left its potash business with excess inventory and production capacity.

Mosaic says the idling will result in a $530M pre-tax charge in Q4, principally the carrying value of the mine's 2013 expansion project, which increased Colonsay's operating capacity to 2.1M metric tons.

The company also expects a writeoff of as much as $590M of phosphates segment goodwill, citing the continued decline of the average realized phosphate price in Q4.