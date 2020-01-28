Starbucks posts strong holiday sales in U.S.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reports global comparable store sales rose 5.0% during the quarter to top the +4.4% consensus estimate. Average ticket was up 3% and transaction growth was 2% during the quarter.

Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 6% to top the 5.2% consensus estimate.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 16% to 18.9M during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin rose 100 bps to 18.2% vs. 17.1% consensus.

SBUX opened 539 net new stores in FQ3 to take its store count to 31,795 stores at the end of the quarter.

Looking ahead, Starbucks expects FY20 global comparable sales growth of 3% to 4%. EPS of $3.00 to $3.05 is anticipated vs $3.05 consensus. Any impact from the coronavirus is not built into the guidance update.

Starbucks has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET during which the response to the Wuhan virus in China is likely to be discussed.

SBUX +0.63% AH to $88.60.

Previously: Starbucks EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)