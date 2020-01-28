EBay -3% after light revenue guidance

Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports gross merchandising volume fell 5.4% Y/Y in Q4 to $23.3B. GMV was down 4% on a currency neutral basis.

Active buyers were up 2% Y/Y across all eBay platforms.

The company generated $811M of operating cash flow and $672M of free cash flow from continuing operations in Q4.

Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 21.9% from 23.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, eBay sees FY20 revenue of of $10.72B to $10.92B vs. $10.92B consensus and EPS of $2.95 to $3.05 vs. $2.89 consensus.

EBAY -2.51% AH to $35.30.

