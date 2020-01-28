Akcea Therapeutics up 6% after hours on positive AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx data

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and majority owner Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announce positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating antisense oligonucleotide AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The study met the primary endpoint of significant triglyceride lowering and multiple secondary endpoints with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

There were statistically significant dose-dependent reductions in fasting triglycerides at all dose levels compared to placebo.

There were dose-dependent reductions in ANGPTL3, apoC-III, very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL-C), non-HDL cholesterol and total cholesterol compared to placebo.

No reductions were observed in liver fat or HbA1C levels versus placebo.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.