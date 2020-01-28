AMD -4% after downside revenue guidance

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) -4% reports Q4 results that beat revenue estimates. The downside Q1 outlook sees revenue of about $1.8B, plus or minus $50M, and gross margin of about 46%.

Computing and Graphics was up 30% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y to $1.66B versus the $1.5B consensus. The performance was driven by strong sales of Ryzen processors and Radeon gaming GPUs.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom dropped 11% Q/Q but gained 7% Y/Y to $465M, below the $603.8M consensus. Weak semi-custom sales were partially offset by strong Epyc sales.

Gross margin was 45% versus the 44% consensus.

The upside FY20 outlook expects revenue growth of 28-30% with gross margin of about 45%.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.