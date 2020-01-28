C.H. Robinson Worldwide -9% after profit miss

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) slide after the company's Q4 profit mark misses the consensus estimate by a wide margin. Lower prices across transportation lines factored in during the quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide also disclosed the acquisition of Roadrunner Transportation's Prime Distribution Services business for $225M.

"Prime Distribution Services is a high-quality growth company that brings scale and value-added warehouse capabilities to our retail consolidation platform, adding to our global suite of services," says C.H. Robinson CEO Bob Biesterfeld.

CHRW -8.83% AH.

Previously: C.H. Robinson Worldwide EPS misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (Jan. 28)