Xilinx -11% as Q3 revenues come in light

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has slipped 10.9% postmarket after its Q3 report, where profits came in ahead of expectations but revenues missed narrowly.

It also announced cost-saving measures, including cutting its global workforce by about 7%. Those should result in non-GAAP expense savings of $17M-$20M in Q4, and will result in a pretax charge of $25M-$30M for severance pay.

Revenues fell nearly 10% from the prior year, to $723M; that was down 13% from the previous quarter.

Net income fell 32%, meanwhile, to $162M.

It was a challenging quarter as expected, CEO Victor Peng says, and "given the revenue headwinds we experienced during the quarter, we took actions to reduce our operating expenses which delivered earnings greater than our expectations."

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $750M-$780M (vs. consensus for $821.8M), gross margin of 68.5-70.5%, and operating expenses of $316M-$320M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

